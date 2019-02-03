Financial Review: Agenus (AGEN) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Agenus has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agenus and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 216.21%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus N/A N/A -103.43% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -139.57% -41.63% -33.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $42.88 million 9.65 -$120.69 million ($1.23) -2.80 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $37.83 million 12.63 -$70.13 million ($0.80) -6.33

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Agenus on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, LAG-3, and others. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, including Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic neo-antigen; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, it develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. Additionally, the company engages in the development of CTLA-4 and PD-1 antagonists; and anti-CTLA-4, CD137, and anti-TIGIT antibodies, as well as various multi-specific antibodies that are under various stages of development. Agenus Inc. has collaboration agreements with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Recepta Biopharma SA.; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to develop immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. Its platform enables in identifying cancer targets; finding and genetically engineering T-cell receptors (TCR); and producing TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. It is developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, and gastric cancers; and AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell therapy in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a co-development and co-commercialization agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

