Financial Analysis: Red Hat (RHT) and The Rubicon Project (RUBI)

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) and The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Red Hat has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Red Hat and The Rubicon Project’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Hat 8.66% 33.96% 9.27% The Rubicon Project -72.75% -45.33% -18.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Red Hat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Red Hat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of The Rubicon Project shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Red Hat and The Rubicon Project, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Hat 1 15 12 0 2.39 The Rubicon Project 0 0 2 0 3.00

Red Hat currently has a consensus target price of $165.23, suggesting a potential downside of 7.37%. The Rubicon Project has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given The Rubicon Project’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Rubicon Project is more favorable than Red Hat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Hat and The Rubicon Project’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Hat $2.92 billion 10.80 $258.80 million $2.30 77.56 The Rubicon Project $155.54 million 1.47 -$154.78 million ($1.11) -4.05

Red Hat has higher revenue and earnings than The Rubicon Project. The Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Hat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Red Hat beats The Rubicon Project on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; The company's application development-related and other technology solutions also includes Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and realtime operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has collaboration with Juniper Networks Expand to provide a unified solution for enterprises designed to manage and run applications and services. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The Rubicon Project, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

