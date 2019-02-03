Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $9.71 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 107,588,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,839,000 after buying an additional 2,247,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,225,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,417,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,152,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,679,000 after buying an additional 350,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,607,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,430,000 after buying an additional 79,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

