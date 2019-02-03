Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) to announce $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Fidelity National Financial reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will report full-year sales of $7.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Financial.

Several research firms recently commented on FNF. ValuEngine upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price objective on Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE FNF opened at $36.40 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1,207.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 100.1% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

