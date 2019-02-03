Fastenal (FAST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.20

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.20 and last traded at $60.27, with a volume of 100110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Buckingham Research set a $51.00 price target on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.40%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $302,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,070,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Dolan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $752,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal by 39,030.3% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,396,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,991 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,984,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fastenal by 69.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,281,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,347,000 after purchasing an additional 938,217 shares during the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,218,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,459,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

