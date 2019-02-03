Falcon Point Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG)

Falcon Point Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101,723 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Apogee Enterprises worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 217.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 163.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $34.35 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 20.32%.

APOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, CFO James S. Porter purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $56,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Puishys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $269,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

