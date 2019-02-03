Falcon Point Capital LLC Invests $1.28 Million in ICF International Inc (ICFI) Stock

Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in ICF International by 238.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 229,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 71,301 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in ICF International by 16.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 150,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ICF International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICF International by 11.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price target on shares of ICF International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $66.00 on Friday. ICF International Inc has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ICF International Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

ICF International Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

