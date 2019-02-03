Facebook (FB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their outperform rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $176.00.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.65.

Shares of FB stock opened at $165.71 on Thursday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62. The company has a market cap of $481.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. Facebook had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.89, for a total transaction of $5,188,959.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,335 shares in the company, valued at $40,948,413.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total transaction of $7,266,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,613 shares of company stock valued at $64,232,349. 16.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,435,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,804 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,909,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,229,147,000 after acquiring an additional 224,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,517,710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,196,642,000 after acquiring an additional 799,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,102,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,294,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,389,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,530,962,000 after acquiring an additional 242,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

