Extra Space Storage (EXR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Extra Space Storage have outperformed its industry in three months’ time. Further, the trend in estimate revisions for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. The company enjoys presence in key cities and opts for strategic joint ventures to drive long-term profitability. Focus on expansion of its geographical footprint through accretive acquisitions and third-party management platforms bode well for Extra Space Storage. Moreover, fragmented ownership in the self-storage industry offers scope for consolidation activities. Also, the company enhanced its balance-sheet strength by amending and restating its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing the total capacity by $200 million to reach a total of $1.35 billion. Yet, many of its markets are witnessing an escalating supply of new self-storage space, and this is anticipated to fuel competition. Rate hike adds to its woes.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXR. ValuEngine cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $77.53 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.34.

In related news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $40,475.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,457 shares in the company, valued at $6,389,349.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $207,860 over the last 90 days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 109,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

