Exponent (EXPO) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In related news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 127.7% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 101.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 80.2% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 84.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 303,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 138,760 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 85.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 69,661 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.