Expedia Group Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.92.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $121.97 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,281 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $391,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 1,749 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $204,108.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,063.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,515.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,388 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $164,977,000 after buying an additional 1,186,138 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,374.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 502,384 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $65,551,000 after buying an additional 468,319 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $251,880,000 after buying an additional 389,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,741 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,016,000 after buying an additional 240,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 751,824 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $98,095,000 after buying an additional 185,877 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.