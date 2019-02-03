Exane Derivatives Sells 75,515 Shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (ECH)

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,515 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Chile ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 174,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period.

BATS:ECH opened at $46.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

