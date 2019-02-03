Exane Derivatives Raises Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,983,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,335 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,708,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,613,000 after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the period. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $85,640,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,296,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,526,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $52.07.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

