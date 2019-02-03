Exane Derivatives Has $3.04 Million Position in Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 545.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,742 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 125.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSS opened at $66.69 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $57.89 and a 52-week high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

