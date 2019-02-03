Exane Derivatives Buys 23,982 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,982 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 230,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,010,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,269 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 25,069 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.45.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 5,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.99 per share, for a total transaction of $227,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, acquired 371,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,526,238.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,519,295 shares of company stock worth $62,991,691 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STX opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 123.05% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

