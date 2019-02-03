Eqtec (EQT) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.18 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02). Approximately 1,656,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,390,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.16 ($0.02).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Eqtec in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

About Eqtec (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

