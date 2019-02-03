Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,248 Shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDL BioPharma were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,613,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 98,954 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,968,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 290,458 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 1,343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,936,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,318,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,161,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLI opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $464.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.49.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PDLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc produces and markets biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of revenues derived from notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights-at fair value, equity investments, and royalties from issued patents in the United States and elsewhere.

