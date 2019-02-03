Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 181.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in United Rentals by 103.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Bank of America set a $175.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.09.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.72 per share, with a total value of $48,640.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 7,343 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $922,721.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

