Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.65.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

