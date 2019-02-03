Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,426,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,934,000 after purchasing an additional 330,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $3,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

