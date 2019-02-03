Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on March 4th

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of EBTC opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.69. Enterprise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.14.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Chairman George L. Duncan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 336,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

