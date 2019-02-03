Entera Bio (ENTX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

“Entera Bio announced positive feedback and guidance from the FDA regarding its clinical development plan for EB613 (oral Forteo).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

ENTX opened at $4.18 on Thursday. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Entera Bio stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ENTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Entera Bio as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

