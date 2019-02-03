Enova International (ENVA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Get Enova International alerts:

NYSE:ENVA opened at $24.24 on Friday. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $830.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.38.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.64 million. Enova International had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 345.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.