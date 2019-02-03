Enova International (ENVA) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENVA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Enova International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.
NYSE:ENVA opened at $24.24 on Friday. Enova International has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $830.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 345.5% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers through existing tools and technologies.
