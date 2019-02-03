Engie (ENGI) Given a €18.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Societe Generale set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on Engie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.35) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on Engie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.38 ($17.88).

Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

