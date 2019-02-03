Energy Recovery (ERII) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Friday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energy Recovery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Shares of ERII stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $423.89 million, a P/E ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 4.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 48.60%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 45,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $418,228.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,113,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 6,958.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.