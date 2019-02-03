Emmis Communications Co. (EMMS) CFO Ryan A. Hornaday Sells 5,625 Shares

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) CFO Ryan A. Hornaday sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $21,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,250.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EMMS stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Emmis Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.84.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.32 million during the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 38.24%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emmis Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emmis Communications stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.79% of Emmis Communications worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

