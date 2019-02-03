Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,481 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,179,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $392.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 3,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.91, for a total value of $404,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,676.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. BidaskClub cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

