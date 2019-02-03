Emerald Advisers LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NVIDIA to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

NVIDIA stock opened at $144.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 6,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $858,668.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,076,695.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $131,491.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,912 shares in the company, valued at $38,443,583.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

