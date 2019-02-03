Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quanta Services by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Quanta Services stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.32%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen acquired 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $249,181.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,053.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin acquired 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $749,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,647 shares in the company, valued at $12,984,421.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,702. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

