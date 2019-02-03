ELEKTA AB/ADR (EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, UBS Group raised ELEKTA AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $13.29 on Thursday. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. ELEKTA AB/ADR’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

