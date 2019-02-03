Edward S. Nekritz Sells 32,499 Shares of Prologis Inc (PLD) Stock

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 32,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,220,331.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PLD opened at $69.41 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $69.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 58.81%. The company had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

