Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.15 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 1.4% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,198 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total transaction of $68,321.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $79.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

