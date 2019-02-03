e-Therapeutics (ETX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07), with a volume of 5970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.07).

In other news, insider Trevor Mervyn Jones acquired 84,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,914.02 ($7,727.71).

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

