Dynex Capital Inc (DX) EVP Acquires $14,997.80 in Stock

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 2,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $14,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,738.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DX opened at $6.11 on Friday. Dynex Capital Inc has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $383.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 105.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.78%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dynex Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,340.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 167.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

