Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $107,000 Position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,944 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil & Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 1,610.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 4,198,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $12,428,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 9,369,381 shares of company stock worth $28,438,687 over the last quarter.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

