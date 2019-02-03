Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.44.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other CVS Health news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $11,486,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 496,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,283,676.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,756 shares of company stock valued at $14,668,815. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

