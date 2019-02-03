Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $87.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.06. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/duke-energy-corp-duk-stake-boosted-by-assenagon-asset-management-s-a.html.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.