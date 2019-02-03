Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 5,323 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,683,832 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,100,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401,411 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,519,223 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,037,611,000 after purchasing an additional 625,051 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,587,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,391 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,336,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,152 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,161,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,091,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,017 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL opened at $50.81 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $272,498.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,369,217.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,552 shares of company stock worth $1,939,861 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/dorsey-whitney-trust-co-llc-acquires-5323-shares-of-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.