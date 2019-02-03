Dorman Products (DORM) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, CL King downgraded Dorman Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $85.70. 145,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,272. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $97.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, CEO Mathias J. Barton sold 38,871 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $3,416,372.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,052,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,708,000 after buying an additional 136,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,213,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,732,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,213,000 after buying an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,770,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 787,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after buying an additional 44,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

