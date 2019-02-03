Dominion Energy Inc (D) Holdings Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 37,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 76,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 65,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.02 per share, with a total value of $300,003.06. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. Macquarie set a $78.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.55.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

