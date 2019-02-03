Discovery Communications (DISCA) Shares Gap Up to $28.38

Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.38, but opened at $28.38. Discovery Communications shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 263285 shares traded.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discovery Communications to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $1,473,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,236,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,278 shares of company stock worth $4,391,689. 6.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

