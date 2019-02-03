Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Biocept Inc (BIOC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.74% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biocept by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 14,403 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biocept stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Biocept Inc has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.07.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.71). Biocept had a negative return on equity of 456.20% and a negative net margin of 715.42%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biocept Inc will post -9.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Biocept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Biocept Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

