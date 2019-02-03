Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $176,000 in Community First Bancshares Inc (CFBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Community First Bancshares by 32.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFBI opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.36 million, a PE ratio of 267.25 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Community First Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

