Digital Turbine (APPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 5th.

APPS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $170.84 million, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. National Securities set a $4.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.02.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

