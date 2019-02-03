Diageo (DGE) PT Set at GBX 2,690 by Berenberg Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 2,690 ($35.15) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,215 ($42.01) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,938.67 ($38.40).

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,901.50 ($37.91) on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,794 ($36.51) per share, with a total value of £977,900 ($1,277,799.56). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 20,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,735 ($35.74), for a total value of £565,324.50 ($738,696.59). Insiders have bought a total of 35,017 shares of company stock worth $97,836,580 over the last quarter.

Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

