Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Banco Santander (SAN) a €5.10 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €5.10 ($5.93) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.30 ($7.33) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.14 ($5.97).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.