Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,958,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,137,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,215 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,555,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,651,336,000 after acquiring an additional 347,641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,867,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,155,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,515,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,965,000 after acquiring an additional 267,454 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,881,000 after acquiring an additional 869,794 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of DAL stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,347,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.17 per share, with a total value of $249,761.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,620.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,185 shares of company stock valued at $664,881 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a $69.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/delta-air-lines-inc-dal-shares-bought-by-crossmark-global-holdings-inc.html.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.