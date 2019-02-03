Davidson Investment Advisors Purchases 24,567 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Celgene were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Celgene by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Celgene by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in Celgene by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Mizuho set a $117.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Leerink Swann downgraded Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Celgene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 26.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

