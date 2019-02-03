Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $149,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 171.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 537.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $164,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $104.98 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.38 and a 1-year high of $124.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.35.

WARNING: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/darden-restaurants-inc-dri-shares-sold-by-gwm-advisors-llc.html.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.