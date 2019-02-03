D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.6% in the third quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Netflix by 14.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 70,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth $259,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $339.85 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a PE ratio of 126.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $451.00 price objective (up from $421.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $463.00 price objective (up from $459.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.33.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 2,569 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $899,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 539 shares in the company, valued at $188,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 588 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.79, for a total value of $166,868.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,303 shares of company stock valued at $60,028,345. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/03/d-a-davidson-co-raises-position-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.